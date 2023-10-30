United Nations officials commended the Philippines for pushing for progress and modernization, particularly the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at ending poverty, protecting the environment and ensuring peace and prosperity.

'I would like to commend the leadership of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, definitely for bringing the realities of the development to the eyes of the United Nations,' UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo González said during the Philippine Mayors Forum in Quezon City on Oct. 27.

González said most of the SDGs have direct relevance to cities and municipalities.

Launched in 2015, the SDGs are the world's shared plan to end extreme poverty, reduce inequality and protect the planet by 2030.

González also underscored the importance of local government units in attaining the SDGs, describing them as the 'first responders in challenging situations.'

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

