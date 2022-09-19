Typhoon Nanmadol brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to western Japan on Monday as one of the biggest storms to hit the country in years killed at least one person, disrupted transport and forced some manufacturers to suspend operations, Reuters reported.

According to Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the country's14th typhoon of the season made landfall near Kagoshima city late on Sunday before battering the western island of Kyushu and then roaring onto the main island of Honshu on Monday morning.

Up to 400 mm (15.75 inches) of rain was expected in central Japan's Tokai region, the nation's industrial heartland, over the next 24 hours, JMA said.

About 340,000 households, most of them in Kyushu, were without electricity early on Monday, the Japanese Trade Ministry said, while Kyushu Railway Co, said it had halted operations on Kyushu and Japan Airline Co Ltd and ANA Holdings cancelled about 800 flights, public broadcaster NHK reported.