Thailand's government will study the feasibility of raising the level of foreign ownership allowed in condominiums from 49% to 75%, a deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The Interior Ministry has also been asked to look into whether it is appropriate to increase the length of a leasehold on a property for foreigners from 50 years to 99 years, Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters.

The proposal was raised at a cabinet meeting in April, he said, as the government seeks measures to boost the economy and attract foreign investment.

