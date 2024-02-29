Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $0.2 billion in January, after a surplus of $2.1 billion in the previous month, the central bank said on Thursday.

Economic activity in January improved from the previous month due to rising exports, but was still growing slowly, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said, adding that in February the economy was supported by consumption and tourism.

Exports in January climbed 7.2% from a year earlier while imports rose 1.5% year on year.

The BOT will closely monitor the global economy, impact from geopolitical conflicts and the path of Federal Reserve interest rates.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)



