Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday agreed to extend a waiver on operating fees for hoteliers for two more years from July to support the tourism sector, a government official said.

The exemption of the annual fee of 40 baht ($1.09) per room will cost the government about 54 million baht in lost revenue, deputy spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang told reporters. ($1 = 36.5900 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)