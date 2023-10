A joint venture between Malaysian automaker Proton and Chinese carmaker Geely is looking to set up an electric vehicle factory in Thailand, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Wednesday.

Srettha was speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on an official visit to Kuala Lumpur. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi)