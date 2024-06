Thailand's fiscal position is strong and there are no problems with revenue collection, while a handout stimulus scheme is still on track to be launched in the fourth quarter, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has called a meeting with the finance minister and officials for later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)