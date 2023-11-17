Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, but were set for a third straight weekly gain on rising bets of a U.S. rate hike pause and signs of easing tension between Washington and Beijing. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 21.25 points, or 0.85%, to 2,466.93 by 0202 GMT. For the week, the index was up 2.44%.

** The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to a three-month high last week, suggesting that the labour market was gradually cooling in another boost to the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation.

** U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications and work to curb fentanyl production, showing tangible progress in their first face-to-face talks in a year.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.27% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.28%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.82%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.49% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.24%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were unchanged and down 1.35%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 211 shares advanced, while 671 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 124.8 billion won on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,295.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,296.9.

** The KOSPI has risen 10.31% so far this year, but gained 3.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 5.2 basis points to 3.653%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.2 basis points to 3.747%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)