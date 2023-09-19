Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by a slump in the battery sector and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting that starts later in the day. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 15.51 points, or 0.60%, at 2,559.21.

** The Fed will start its two-day policy review on Tuesday, in which it is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, while central banks in Japan and England will also conduct their meetings later this week.

** "There was no clear direction in the market ahead of the Fed's meeting, where policymakers are expected to discuss the future inflation path and macroeconomic impact from its restrictive monetary policy," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.07%, tracking an overnight drop in U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla .

** Shares of LG Chem, the parent group of LG Energy, fell 3.6% while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation lost 1.6% and 0.24%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, online platform companies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, while chipmakers and automakers were trading in tight range.

** Of the total 936 traded issues, 303 shares advanced, while 580 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of local shares on the main board, by a marginal amount of 2.4 billion won ($1.81 million) for the day.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,328.5 per dollar, 0.31% lower than its previous close at 1,324.4.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 103.08.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 0.1 basis point to 3.890%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 3.2 basis points to 3.951%.

($1 = 1,327.9600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



Reuters