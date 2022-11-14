Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed early gains to end lower on Monday, as the dollar firmed and as investors booked profits after the index touched a near three-month high in the previous session. The won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI fell 8.51 points, or 0.34%, to close at 2,474.65, erasing some gains from the previous session's over 3% jump to the highest since Aug. 19.

** The index gained as much as 0.66%, before swinging to the negative territory.

** "Investors will likely take a wait-and-see stance this week," said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young, listing China's COVID-19 policy, U.S. Federal Reserve officials' remarks and the U.S.-China summit as issues to watch.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.59%, peer SK Hynix lost 2.78%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 3.21%.

** Automakers capped losses in the index, with Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp rising 2.33% and 2.79%, respectively.

** U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday South Korean companies' large contribution to the U.S. economy should be considered when implementing the new rules for electric vehicle (EV) tax credits.

** Samsung SDI rose 1.61% on a media report that the battery maker was set to invest about $8 billion for two separate EV battery joint ventures with General Motors Co and Volvo Car AB.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 145.4 billion won ($109.67 million).

** The won was last quoted at 1,325.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.57% lower, or 1.31% lower than the session's high of 1,308.5.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 103.12.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.849%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 3.927%. ($1 = 1,325.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)



