SEOUL - The finance ministers of South Korea and Japan will hold a bilateral meeting in Seoul on June 25, South Korea's finance ministry said on Friday.

The bilateral meeting takes place two months after Choi Sang-mok and his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki vowed to take appropriate steps to stabilize excessive volatility in their currencies during their meeting in Washington DC.

