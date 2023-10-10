Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by automakers and battery manufacturers, amid lingering caution over conflict in the Middle East.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 6.15 points or 0.26% at 2,402.58, after rising 1.64% during the session.

** "Automakers fell on a slowdown in car sales and there was sell-off in the highly-priced battery sector, with market participants setting focus on earnings," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday ordered economic authorities to monitor financial markets closely, saying external uncertainty was heightened with military clashes in the Middle East.

** Some stocks strengthened on increased geopolitical tensions, with major defence companies Hanwha Systems and LIG Nex1 rising 6.83% and 6.38%, respectively, while S-Oil climbed 3.98%.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix ended up 0.61% and down 0.75%, respectively. They led earlier gains on the index after acquiring indefinite waiver for supplying U.S. equipment to their factories in China.

** Samsung Electronics' third-quarter profit is expected to drop as the effects of an ongoing global chip glut drive losses.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.19%, its parent LG Chem lost 0.40%, while peer SK Innovation dropped 1.73%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.98%, and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.29%.

** LG Electronics jumped 7.03%, its biggest one-day gain since May 30, as it reported an annual 33.5% jump in its preliminary third-quarter operating profit.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 209.2 billion won ($154.9 million) for the day on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,349.5 per dollar, 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,349.9.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points (bps) to 3.995%, while the benchmark 10-year yield also fell by 1.9 bps to 4.222%. ($1 = 1,350.3800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)



