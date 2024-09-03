PHOTO
Several regions are warned of possible floods and landslides due to the effects of Tropical Storm 'Enteng' and the southwest monsoon on Monday (September 2).
As of Monday, weather bureau PAGASA has issued several general flood advisories to different regions.
Here is the list of regions with flood advisories:
Extreme (flood is occurring and above critical level; advised to take appropriate measure)
Bicol
Camarines Sur
Catanduanes
Masbate
Sorsogon
Albay
Camarines Norte
Eastern Visayas
Northern Samar
Eastern Samar
Biliran
Samar
Leyte
Southern Leyte
Severe (flood is threatening; remain alert for possible floods, flash floods and landslides)
Cagayan Valley
Cagayan
Isabela
Central Luzon
Bataan
Aurora
Zambales
Calabarzon
Cavite
Laguna
Batangas
Rizal
Quezon
Mimaropa
Palawan
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Romblon
Marinduque
Western Visayas
Aklan
Negros Occidental
Capiz
Antique
Iloilo
Guimaras
Central Visayas
Siquijor
Negros Oriental
Cebu
Bohol
Monderate (flood is possible;precautionary measures advised):
Cordillera Administrative Region
Ifugao
Mountain Province
Benguet
Apayao
Kalinga
Abra
Ilocos Region '
La Union
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
Pangasinan
Zamboanga Peninsula
Zamboanga Del Sur
Zamboanga Sibugay
Zamboanga Del Norte
Northern Mindanao
Misamis Occidental
Lanao del Norte
Bukidnon
Camiguin
Misamis Oriental
Out of the 18 major river basins in the country, Bicol, and the National Capital Region Pasig Marikina Laguna de Bay are under flood watch. Dams that are under flood watch are Angat sub-basin and Ambuklao-Binga-San Roque Sub-basin.
Pagasa said that flooding in urban areas not under flood advisories is possible due to blocked drainages.
