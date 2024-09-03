Several regions are warned of possible floods and landslides due to the effects of Tropical Storm 'Enteng' and the southwest monsoon on Monday (September 2).

As of Monday, weather bureau PAGASA has issued several general flood advisories to different regions.

Here is the list of regions with flood advisories:

Extreme (flood is occurring and above critical level; advised to take appropriate measure)

Bicol

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Masbate

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Norte

Eastern Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Severe (flood is threatening; remain alert for possible floods, flash floods and landslides)

Cagayan Valley

Cagayan

Isabela

Central Luzon

Bataan

Aurora

Zambales

Calabarzon

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Quezon

Mimaropa

Palawan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Marinduque

Western Visayas

Aklan

Negros Occidental

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Central Visayas

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Cebu

Bohol

Monderate (flood is possible;precautionary measures advised):

Cordillera Administrative Region

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Region '

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga Del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga Del Norte

Northern Mindanao

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental

Out of the 18 major river basins in the country, Bicol, and the National Capital Region Pasig Marikina Laguna de Bay are under flood watch. Dams that are under flood watch are Angat sub-basin and Ambuklao-Binga-San Roque Sub-basin.

Pagasa said that flooding in urban areas not under flood advisories is possible due to blocked drainages.

