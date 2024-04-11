Eight areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures up to 44 °Celsius (°C) on Eid'l Fitr, according to the latest data of state weather bureau PAGASA.

The agency's latest heat index bulletin said the eight areas will be under the 'danger' classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 44°C.

The following areas are under the danger classification:

Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 44 °C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 43°C

Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C

Bacnotan, La Union - 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C

Roxas City, Capiz - 42°C

Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C

Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 42°C

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are under the 'extreme caution' classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C. The agency warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised limiting outdoor activities, staying hydrated, and scheduling daily activities for cooler times later in the day.

