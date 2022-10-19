China's offshore yuan hit a record low against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, as traders nervously awaited delayed economic indicators from Beijing and more steers on policy from the ruling Communist Party's congress.

"The move reflects China's deteriorating growth prospects as the fiscal support many were waiting for this week has been absent," said Simon Harvey head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, after the dollar climbed 0.6% to 7.272 yuan.

China unusually delayed the release of indicators scheduled for publication this week, including third-quarter gross domestic product due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website.

The ongoing week-long congress of the ruling Communist Party is a twice-a-decade event.

Investors are closely watching the outcome of a leadership reshuffle and whether there are any hints of a change in policy support for the property sector or tweaks to China's zero-Covid stance.

The yuan's move was also driven by broad dollar strength. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.8% to 112.9 with fears about the health of the global economy continuing to push investors into the security of the U.S. currency.

In the onshore market, the yuan traded at 7.229 per dollar, its weakest since late September.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1105 per dollar prior to market open. The official daily midpoint fixing limits the onshore yuan to trade in a range of 2% above or below.

(Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

