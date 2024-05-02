The city of Cauayan in Isabela and the municipality of Santa in Ilocos Sur have adopted a four-day work week scheme due to extreme heat.

Officials of both local government units (LGUs) agreed to compress the working hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day for four days, to lessen the difficulty being experienced by workers.

Officials based their orders on a memorandum issued by the Civil Service Commission, which allows flexible work schedule.

The compressed work schedule does not apply to workers in frontline services such as emergency response, traffic, market and health services.

All government offices have been advised to ensure effective and efficient performance as well as prompt delivery of services.

