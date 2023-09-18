The September Online Sale (2023) is back this year with a month-long event that invites travelers across the Philippines to fall in love with the country's beautiful destinations once more.

Offering the best deals from the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association's (HSMA) member-properties in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, SOS 2023 has 87 participating hotels and resorts, the most in the annual event's four-year run.

These include discounts on room stays, weekend getaways, rejuvenating spa experiences and other recreational offers, as well as on restaurants, meetings and conferences packages, and banquet occasions such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries.

Now on its fourth edition, HSMA vice president and project head and director of sales and marketing at the Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa Amie Villena said that the sale promises an easy, convenient and fulfilling shopping experience.

Despite the easing of pandemic restrictions, Villena said there is still a high demand for online travel sales such as SOS, given that customers still want a safe and hassle-free experience when purchasing their next getaway.

"Online shopping is never going away," added SOS co-project head Tet Romualdo who is also HSMA secretary and general manager of The Linden Suites in Ortigas Center.

"It's economical. You don't have to sit through traffic to go to the fair, plus you have a month to really think through the deals you want to get. There is also a steady pattern now of travelers booking more of their vacations and trips online."

Villena said that aside from offering convenience, SOS encourages customers to "mix and match" their chosen deals. "You can combine Cebu-Bohol deals, therefore creating a unique itinerary for you and your friends or family.'

SOS vouchers have no expiration date, which allows Filipinos to make long-term travel plans and get deals for two of the busiest travel seasons: the Yuletide holidays and summer.

"Domestic travelers now start planning their vacations early as this allows them to catch seat sales, too," said Loleth So, HSMA president and area director of Sales and Marketing, Savoy and Belmont Hotel Manila Megaworld Hotels and Resorts. 'That's why SOS is very timely."

The September Online Sale: Eat, Stay, Love, The Joys of Travel" will run from September 1 to 30. Vouchers may be purchased at www.HSMA.org.ph/SOS The event is supported by the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board, Atlantis and Isentia.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

