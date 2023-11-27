Top finance officials from Japan and Britain exchanged views and analysis on current global and domestic economic challenges such as elevated inflation and volatile currency and financial markets, the officials said in a joint statement.

The statement was issued following the fifth round of the Japan-UK financial dialogue held in Tokyo and led by Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs Masato Kanda and Lindsey Whyte, Britain's director-general of international finance.




