Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto is expected to visit the United States as early as March 10 to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday citing multiple sources.

Muto plans to request exemptions from the additional tariffs on Japanese products such as automobiles and steel proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, the report said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)