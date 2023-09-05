PHOTO
Japan's ministries have compiled a record budget request for 114.3 trillion yen ($778.40 billion) during the 2024 fiscal year from April, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
