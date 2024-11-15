Indonesia's state-owned oil and natural gas firm PT Pertamina (Persero) is looking to take part in the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry supply chain through various projects.

The Board of Investments (BOI) said the Indonesian company shared its plans during an investment briefing held last week.

During the briefing, officials from PT Pertamina and its subsidiaries, PT Perusahaan Gas Negara and PT Pertamina Petra Niaga discussed plans to initially focus on midstream operations, including the transportation and storage of LNG.

They also shared their intent to expand into upstream activities, covering exploration and production, as well downstream activities such as distribution and sales, to support the country's growing energy demand.

In a separate statement, the Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) said it forged a partnership with PT Pertamina to promote collaboration in the energy sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by PNOC and PT Pertamina for the collaboration on energy initiatives.

As part of the MOU, the parties will undertake LNG initiatives, including sharing information on the LNG supply chain.

In addition to LNG initiatives, PNOC and PT Pertamina will explore potential commercialization opportunities in hydrocarbon products, biofuel and sustainable aviation fuel production.

The parties will also look at opportunities to streamline the movement of energy products and materials with the aim of improving efficiency, reducing costs and strengthening regional connectivity in the energy sector.

The partnership is expected to open opportunities for innovation, job creation and investments.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

