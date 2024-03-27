The country will experience hot and humid weather during the Holy Week, according to state meteorologists.

The warm temperature is expected to start tomorrow until the end of the week.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said rains are possible over Bicol and Eastern Visayas today.

PAGASA weather specialist Veronica Torres advised people to use umbrellas when going out and drink lots of water to prevent dehydration.

Torres said the warm and dry season would persist until the first half of June.

'After that, we will be entering habagat season, or the start of the rainy season,' Torres said.

Earlier, PAGASA said the heat index in May could reach 'extreme danger level' or from 52 degrees Celsius and up.

Meanwhile, a heat index of 42 degrees Celsius is expected today in Puerto Princesa and Aborlan in Palawan.

The province of La Union sizzled with a heat index of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The highest heat index recorded since the start of this month was 47 degrees Celsius in La Union on March 19.

