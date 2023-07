Hong Kong's economy grew 1.5% in the second quarter from a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, expanding for a second straight quarter helped by a revival in economic activity, private consumption and inbound tourism.

The outcome was much slower than the 3.6% year-on-year growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll and a revised 2.9% expansion in the first quarter. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)