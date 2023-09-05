Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said that under the Marcos administration, tourism development will be equal to all regions as the department is expanding its cruise tourism portfolio next year to include ports of call in Cebu.

Frasco, who graced the Congressman Duke Frasco Friendship Ride and Run event at the scenic Santiago Bay in Camotes Group of Islands in Cebu recently, emphasized the viability of the said group of islands as an ideal destination for sports tourism and also for cruise tourism.

Frasco, in her speech, said that sports tourism has a huge potential in the country because of the beautiful destinations where events can be held, including this long stretch of beach in San Francisco.

Aside from this, the island also has tourist attractions in the neighboring towns of Tudela, Poro and Pilar.

'So through sports tourism we give our tourists, whether domestic or international, a chance to discover Camotes,' she said in Cebuano.

The event gathered some 1,000 cyclists and runners.

The DOT chief also thanked the participants of the event highlighting that their spending while they are on the island boosts the local economy, benefitting a wide array of tourism stakeholders including local hotels, vendors, suppliers, boatmen, transport operators and the like.

Meanwhile, other officials present during the local sports event gathering include Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco 'Duke' Frasco, DOT Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao, Cebu 5th District Board Member Mike Villamor, Mayors Alfred Arquillano of San Francisco, Gary Rama of Poro, Manuel Winky Santiago of Pilar, Greman 'Jojo' Solante of Tudela, and Aljew Frasco of Liloan, Vice Mayor Richard Streegan of Sogod, and other local government officials. (CEBU NEWS)

