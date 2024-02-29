Cloud seeding operations have been conducted over Cagayan Valley to cushion the effects of the strong El Niño, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The DA said sodium chloride was scattered on cloud formations 4,500 feet above the ground in targeted areas.

'This can cushion the initial impact of El Niño. Crops need the precipitation and cooling effect of the rain,' Rose Mary Aquino, acting head of the DA regional field office, said.

The department said it has also mobilized a rapid response team to mitigate the impact of El Niño on Mindoro island.

The number of provinces affected by El Niño has climbed to 51, latest data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration showed.

PAGASA said 24 of the provinces have experienced drought as of Feb. 25.

Drought was monitored in Abra, Aurora, Isabela, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Pangasinan, Quirino, Rizal, Zambales and Negros Occidental.

PAGASA had earlier declared drought in Apayao, Bataan, Cagayan, Cavite, Ilocos Norte, Kalinga, Palawan, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Ecija and Nueva Vizcaya.

Drought conditions are characterized by below normal rainfall - a decrease by 21 to 60 percent compared to the average for five consecutive months, or way below normal rainfall for three consecutive months.

PAGASA said the number of provinces experiencing a dry spell has increased to 17.

These are Batangas, Laguna, Masbate and Oriental Mindoro in Luzon and Antique, Biliran, Capiz, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Oriental and Samar in Visayas.

Dry spell was also observed in Lanao del Norte, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in Mindanao.

PAGASA said 10 provinces experienced dry conditions. These are Bulacan, Bohol, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay.

PAGASA said a strong and mature El Niño would end this month, but the phenomenon will persist until March to May.

