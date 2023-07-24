President Marcos has appointed fiber internet tycoon Dennis Anthony Uy as his special envoy to South Korea for digital transformation.

The Presidential Communications Office announced the appointment and those of other officials in a Facebook post last Friday.

Uy is the founder and chief executive officer of fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. He serves on the boards of several companies in the technology, media, power and real estate sectors and is a founding member and leader of the Asia Pacific Fiber-to-the-home Council, according to the Converge website.

Uy, who finished his electrical engineering degree in Holy Angel University in Pampanga, was named Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines in 2022.

Also appointed were lawyer and retired military general Al Perreras (Bureau of Corrections deputy director-general), Francisco Gabriel Remulla (member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cavite), Janice Castellano (Department of Information and Communications Technology director II) and Erlinda Uy (interim member of the Judicial and Bar Council representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines).

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

