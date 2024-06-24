China's original innovation capacity is still relatively weak and some key core technologies are restricted by others, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

China will step up technological research and development efforts in response to "bottlenecks and constraints" such as integrated circuits, basic software and advanced materials, Xi was quoted as saying by state television CCTV.

The country will accelerate scientific and tech innovation in fields of new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, new energy and others, Xi added.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Ryan Woo, Editing by Angus MacSwan)