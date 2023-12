China's fiscal revenue logged a 7.9% increase in the first 11 months of 2023 from a year earlier, cooling from 8.1% growth in the January-October period, according to finance ministry data released on Friday.

Fiscal expenditures grew 4.9% in the first 11 months, up from a 4.6% gain in the first 10 months, the data showed. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)