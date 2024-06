China's Coast Guard discovered that personnel on a Philippine vessel in disputed waters last month "carried guns on deck", Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in a post on social media on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Scarborough Shoal, it said, an area of the South China Sea where Beijing and Manila have had an escalating maritime dispute for months.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Tian Lanqin; Editing by William Mallard)