Mainland China reported 2,038 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 1, of which 373 were symptomatic and 1,665 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compared with 2,057 new cases a day earlier of which 368 were symptomatic and 1,689 were asymptomatic infections that China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sept. 1, mainland China had confirmed 243,822 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one local symptomatic case, compared with three a day earlier, and no asymptomatic cases the same as a day before, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case and no asymptomatic cases, versus zero infections the day before, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which tightened restrictions at entertainment venues and restaurant dining from Thursday, reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, up from 62 a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis of Chengdu, which announced a lockdown and launched four days of citywide testing on Thursday, reported 103 new local symptomatic cases and 47 asymptomatic cases for Sept. 1, city government data showed. (Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)



