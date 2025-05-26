China's central bank asked its major lenders to raise the share of yuan when facilitating cross-border trade, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The People's Bank of China increased the floor ratio for yuan-denominated trade transactions to 40% from 25% as part of its recent adjustment to the Macro Prudential Assessment, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

