China encourages private firms to participate in mixed-ownership reform and restructuring of state-owned enterprises, China Securities Journal cited Chinese state asset regulator's deputy head Yuan Ye as saying on Wednesday.

The country also encourages private firms to focus on "choke points" of key technologies and work with state firms to achieve breakthroughs, Yuan told a meeting on promoting joint development projects among state-owned and private enterprises. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom Editing by Tomasz Janowski )



