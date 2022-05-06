TASHKENT - Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Executive Board decided on Friday to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10th to 25th September 2022.

In a statement carried by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the OCA said that the new dates will be agreed between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC and announced in the near future.