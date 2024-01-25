Century Pacific [CNPF 34.25, down 1.6%; 80% avgVol] [link] said that it is getting ready for the March 2024 switch-on of its solar power capacity expansion at its General Santos plant. The expansion will increase the facility's capacity by 65%, from 5.2 MW to 8.6 MW, and is expected to be 'fully operational' by March. CNPF said that it has invested P380 million since 2021 in building the original General Santos solar power facility and now this upgrade, and that 'investing in solar unlocks value for the company and enhances our operational resilience.'

MB bottom-line: Rooftop solar has many benefits and relatively few drawbacks, and (IMHO) it's only a matter of time before putting solar panels on a warehouse or factory roof is just a basic best practice to limit power costs and reinforce the stability of the facility's power supply. The installation costs are coming down as the product and process have become more commoditized, and the cost of battery storage is lower than it has ever been and is projected to remain in a downward cost trend for the foreseeable future. These projects aren't just puff media hits now, they're viable bottom-line helpers and components of a good business continuity plan.

