The Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas (BSP) has surpassed its target of digitalizing 50 percent of digital payments volume in the country under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2018-2023.

According to the 2023 Report on E-Payments Measurement of the BSP, the share of digital payment transactions to total monthly retail payments in the Philippines grew from 42.1 percent in 2022 to 52.8 percent in 2023.

'We take pride in this achievement as proof that our pursuit of a cash-lite economy has consistently progressed. We owe this to our citizens who are the foremost beneficiaries of a safe, efficient, and inclusive digital payment system. As we serve their payment needs and deepen financial inclusion, we are ready to bring digital finance to new heights,' said BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona.

In terms of value, the latest e-payments measurement also showed that the share of monthly digital payments to total transactions increased to 55.3 percent in 2023 from 40.1 percent in 2022.

According to the report, the main contributors to the rise in e-payments were merchant payments, which accounted for 64.9 percent of monthly digital payments volume, person-to-person transfers at 19.3 percent, and business-to-business supplier payments at 6.1 percent.

This is consistent with the growth in ownership of transaction accounts, which are mostly e-money accounts that are increasingly used for payments.

With the country's progress in digital payments adoption, the BSP, in partnership with the payment industry, is strategically positioned to advance digital payments and empower Filipino businesses and consumers to become more active contributors to economic growth.

'We should not rest on our laurels. Achieving the target is not the end goal. What we would like to see are lives being transformed by our policies,' underscored Governor Remolona.

