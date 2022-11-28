China's foreign ministry on Monday said the government's "fight against Covid-19 will be successful", a day after people took to the streets across the country to protest against strict virus controls.

Asked at a regular press briefing about the demonstrations, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the question did not match the "facts", adding: "We believe that with the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and support of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 will be successful."