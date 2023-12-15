A U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday it is opening an investigation into about 454,840 Nissan vehicles over reports alleging engine failure that can lead to a loss of motive power with no ability to re-start.

The U.S. Office of Defects Investigation has opened a preliminary evaluation into Nissan Rogue, Altima and Infiniti Qx50 vehicles in the U.S., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, adding that the regulator received a total of six complaints regarding the issue. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)