The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday issued a safety alert to airlines warning of the potential for limited or jammed rudder movement on certain Boeing 737 airplanes.

Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board said more than 40 foreign operators of Boeing 737 airplanes may be using MAX or 737 Next Generation planes with rudder components that could pose safety risks.

The board on Sept. 26 issued urgent safety recommendations and urged the FAA to take action over the potential for a jammed rudder control system on some 737 airplanes after a February incident involving a United Airlines flight.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)