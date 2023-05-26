The cost of insuring exposure to U.S. government debt dropped on Friday as U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy were closing in on a deal that would raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

The 6-month credit default swap dropped 13 basis points from Thursday's close to 212 basis points, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.

The one-year credit default swap dropped 9 basis points, while the most commonly used five-year credit default swap was down one basis point, the data showed. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Amanda Cooper)



