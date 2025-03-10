WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will soon choose a Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision of banks, he said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

"I'll be picking somebody fairly soon," Trump said in a "Sunday Morning Futures" interview, which was taped last week.

The choice would replace Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, who said he would step down from the position overseeing bank supervision before his term expires in July 2026. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Berkrot)