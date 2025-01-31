U.S. oil producer Chevron used the term "Gulf of America" instead of Gulf of Mexico in its fourth-quarter press release on Friday, a sign of corporate America beginning to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's order to rename the ocean basin.

The name change was part of a flurry of executive orders Trump issued shortly after taking office this month.

Google Maps will change the name once it is officially updated in the U.S. Geographic Names System, though it will only be visible in the U.S., Google said on Monday. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that Google was wrong to change the name.

U.S. oil company Hess and UK-based Shell both stuck with the name Gulf of Mexico in their fourth-quarter earnings releases.

Exxon Mobil did not mention the gulf in its results materials on Friday.

