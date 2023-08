Mexico's automotive production and exports rose in July from the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Friday.

Production increased by 13.22% to 294,350 vehicles while auto exports rose 31.21% to 275,765 vehicles, according to the data.

