Social media
Home page>WORLD>Americas>Flash floods in US, heat...
WEATHER

Flash floods in US, heat warnings for 25% of population

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

The NWS said the northeast could experience impassable roadways, tornadoes and even mudslides in some areas of higher terrain

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 17, 2023
UNITED STATESWEATHER
PHOTO

An already rain-soaked New England braced for more downpours, with four people dead from flooding,
The NWS said parts of New England and the Mid-Atlantic areas will get hit with storms “capable of producing torrential rainfall” ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The areas under risk include major cities like New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
“Given some parts of the Northeast contain saturated and sensitive soils from recent heavy rainfall over the past 10 days, this is a setup primed to produce flash flooding that could be significant in affected areas,” the NWS said in a Sunday morning forecast. New York Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday urged residents in her state to avoid travel until the rain passes, saying that “your car can go from a place of safety to a place of death” if swept up in a flash flood.
The NWS said the northeast could experience impassable roadways, tornadoes and even mudslides in some areas of higher terrain.
At least four people were swept away and killed by a flash flood
on Saturday in Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia, local police said in a written statement. Rescuers said yesterday they are searching for another three people, including a nine-month old boy, his two-year-old sister and also a adult woman.
Flooding inundated the northeast in recent days, with Vermont in particular reporting catastrophic flooding in its capital Montpelier, which is under a flash flood warning again yesterday.
Outside of the northeast, the NWS forecast heavy rains for some stretches of the central plains and the middle Mississippi Valley, along with eastern Texas, some portions of Arkansas and Louisiana and parts of the Gulf Coast.
The heat warnings spread from the Pacific northwest, down through California, through the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida.
Temperatures of over 115F (46C) are forecast for areas of southern California’s high desert, along with Arizona and Nevada. The NWS said widespread record-breaking high temperatures are likely to be recorded across the Southwest, in the western Gulf Coast and also in south Florida.
Temperatures between 100F and 110F are forecast for portions of the Pacific Northwest. That could be particularly dangerous for an area unaccustomed to excessive heat, as many homes do not have central air conditioning, according to data from the US Census Bureau.
The extreme heat in the US, with warnings for over 80mn people, is being caused by a mass of high pressure air sitting like a dome atop impacted areas, which blocks any rain storms from moving in to provide cooler weather, the NWS said.
Little relief from the heat is in sight.
“The combination of sizzling temperatures and oppressively high dew points will result in sultry heat throughout the South into the upcoming week,” the NWS wrote.
Scientists say fossil fuel-driven climate change is heralding more extreme weather like that seen in the US in recent days, warning that the world needs to drastically cut carbon emissions to prevent its catastrophic effects.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

DIPLOMACY

US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition - Yellen

US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition - Yellen
US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition - Yellen
EQUITIES

Wall St Week Ahead: Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants

Wall St Week Ahead: Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants
Wall St Week Ahead: Investors brace for earnings from ‘Magnificent Seven’ US growth giants
DIPLOMACY

US envoy Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks

US envoy Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks
US envoy Kerry arrives in China to restart climate talks
TRADE

US, China aim to revive climate cooperation as tensions simmer

US, China aim to revive climate cooperation as tensions simmer
US, China aim to revive climate cooperation as tensions simmer
ENVIRONMENT

Tsunami warning after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS

Tsunami warning after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS
Tsunami warning after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaskan peninsula: USGS
ECONOMY

Yellen 'eager' to work with China on debt, other global challenges

Yellen 'eager' to work with China on debt, other global challenges
Yellen 'eager' to work with China on debt, other global challenges
ECONOMY

Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy

Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy
Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy
CLIMATE CHANGE

Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe

Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
Record heatwaves sweep the world, from US to Japan via Europe
MOST READ
1.

Saudi Almarai’s net profit for Q2 2023 rises 7% to $148mln

2.

Lower oil output to slow down UAE real GDP growth to 3.9% in 2023

3.

Global outstanding sukuk volume exceeds $800bln in Q2 2023

4.

Number of Saudi SMEs more than double to 1.14mln since Vision 2030 launch

5.

Oil production impact in Libya, Nigeria could raise Brent further

RELATED ARTICLES
1

'Oppressive' heat wave scorches US West and South

2

Evacuations as Vermont struck by catastrophic floods

3

Heavy rains and flooding pummel US northeast, one dead

4

Half of Americans face stifling heat, poor air quality

5

US Hurricane Center sees 90% chance of cyclone near west coast of Africa

LEADERSHIP TALKS

IPO

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy
Interview: Qatar Stock Exchange acting CEO talks IPO pipeline, crucial role in developing economy

LATEST VIDEO

FUNDS

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023
VIDEO: Saudi's PIF, UAE's ADQ among funds with highest sustainability rankings in 2023

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt and IFC sign first Shariah-compliant facility worth $50mln

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt and IFC sign first Shariah-compliant facility worth $50mln
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt and IFC sign first Shariah-compliant facility worth $50mln
INVESTMENT

UAE-startup Growdash secures $750,000 pre-seed funding to drive GCC expansion

OIL AND GAS

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new crude carrier

EQUITIES

Equity outlook: Saudi SABIC Q2 net profit set to drop 88% on weak product prices

LATEST NEWS
1

China's weather authorities issue first red warning alert for flash floods

2

Non-oil trade between UAE, Japan rises to $142.7bln over last decade

3

South Korea flood deaths cast doubt on work to prepare for extreme weather

4

UAE and Japan continue strengthening strategic ties: Thani Al Zeyoudi

5

Sterling steady near $1.31 with inflation data in focus

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds