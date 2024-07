Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates twice this year - in September and December.

"A soft landing is likely with moderating inflation and low unemployment, and we are projecting annual economic growth of 2.1%, down from 2.5% in 2023," the ratings agency said.

