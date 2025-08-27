U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's lawsuit against President Donald Trump's effort to fire her could be filed as soon as Wednesday, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Trump said in a letter to Cook on Monday that he had "sufficient cause" to fire her because she had described separate properties in Michigan and Georgia as primary residences on mortgage applications before she joined the Fed in 2022.

In response, Cook's lawyer said the central bank board governor would file a lawsuit to prevent Trump from firing her.

Reuters could not immediately verify the CNBC report.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama )