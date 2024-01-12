The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it will significantly increase oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing, conducting a new audit of the Boeing 737-9 MAX production line and its suppliers following an emergency landing Friday.

The announcement of the audit to ensure compliance with approved quality procedures comes a day after it announced a formal investigation after the cabin panel blowout of a Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 led to the agency grounding 171 airplanes Saturday.

The FAA said it would also reexamine its decision to delegate some responsibilities to Boeing and consider moving some functions under independent, third-party entities.

