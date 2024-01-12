Lucid Group is recalling more than 2,000 units of its Air luxury electric sedan for potential faults in early versions of a part that could pose a safety risk due to obstructed driver vision.

The recalled units, which include Lucid Air sedans from model years 2022 and 2023, may have faulty high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH), which are responsible for supplying warm air to heat the cabin and defrosting.

"Lack of defrost capability poses a safety risk due to a possibility of obstructed driver vision," Lucid said in a recall report on Friday, adding that the HVCH were supplied by German company Webasto AG.

A software update will be made over-the-air by the middle of this month to identify and warn drivers if the component has failed, the EV maker said, adding that Lucid service centers will replace faulty HVCH parts.

Lucid delivered 6,001 vehicles in 2023 and 4,369 units in 2022.

The EV maker's shares closed at their lowest on Thursday after deliveries and production fell in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)



