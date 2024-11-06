The European Union said on Wednesday it has opened an antitrust investigation into US glass producer Corning -- the maker of a break-resistant glass used as display cover in tablets and smartphones.

The probe will assess whether the firm abused its dominant position and distorted competition by concluding exclusive supply agreements with mobile phone manufacturers and firms processing raw glass, the European Commission said.

"It is (a) very frustrating and costly experience to break a mobile phone screen. Therefore, strong competition in the production of the cover glass used to protect such devices is crucial to ensure low prices and high-quality," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

"We are investigating if Corning, a major producer of this special glass, may have tried to exclude rival glass producers, thereby depriving consumers from cheaper and more break-resistant glass."

The investigation will be carried out as "a matter of priority", although there is no deadline for it to be completed, the commission said.

The opening of a probe does not prejudge its outcome, it added. The company risks fines if found at fault.