Citigroup analysts now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in its December policy meeting, compared with its prior forecast of a 50 bps cut following the jobs report on Friday.

"The report was not quite soft enough for the Fed to cut 50bp as we had projected for December, but a 25bp cut in December appears very likely," the analysts in a note dated Dec. 6.

(Reporting by Joel Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)