Futures linked to Canada's main stock index were subdued on Thursday as gains in crude oil were offset by investor caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could offer cues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.02% at 06:41 a.m. ET (1041 GMT).

After muted gains in the previous session, Wall Street futures fell ahead of a presidential debate scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due Friday.

Oil rose and is set to lift the energy sector, as a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles fuelled fears about slow demand from the world's top oil consumer and countered supply concerns stoked by escalating conflict in the Middle East.

With the dollar firm, copper slid to a more than two-month low amid uncertainty over economic recovery in China. Meanwhile, gold prices gained as markets focussed on key U.S. inflation data.

On Wednesday, Canada's benchmark index ended higher as gains for the materials and industrial sectors offset declines in rate-sensitive shares.

Canada's 10-year bond yield climbed, with pressure from a surprise acceleration in domestic inflation.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's inflation data also tempered investor hopes for a July rate cut.

In corporate news, BlackBerry beat first-quarter revenue estimates on Wednesday on robust demand for cybersecurity services in the wake of growing online threats.

COMMODITIES

Gold: $2313.52; +0.69%

US crude: $81.21; +0.4%

Brent crude: $85.58; +0.4%

